Coroner ID’s victim of deadly BP gas station shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Javelle Bolden as the 29-year-old victim who was murdered at a Rockford gas station in December 2020.

23-year-old Anthony Dewitt has been arrested and charged in the murder that took place at the BP Gas Station on 11th Street on December 28th, 2019.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to 1909 11th Street around 11:25 p.m. and found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dewitt was identified as the suspect in the shooting, and was arrested on Thursday.

He is charged with First Degree Murder.

Dewitt is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

