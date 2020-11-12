Coroner ID’s victim of Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) – The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified 58-year-old Steven Stephenson as the victim killed in a house fire Monday morning in Janesville.

Fire crews and police arrived on 1062 S Pearl Street after midnight, where they reported heavy fire throughout the building.

Responders extricated Stephenson from the building, but he died on scene from injuries, authorities said.

The cause is still under investigation.

Damages amount to $90,000.

