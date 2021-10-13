Coroner ID’s victim of last week’s shooting, 3 others injured

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified Charles Gholson, 38, as the man killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Independence Avenue last Tuesday. Gholson was one of four people shot in the incident.

Police were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. for several additional shooting victims.

Gholson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

An unidentified 36-year-old man suffered serious, life threatening injuries, police said.

Two other men, 30 and 35, had serious injuries.

Tuesday was a deadly day in Rockford:

Louis Lee, 28, was shot and killed by three men who broke into his home, in the 2400 block of Jonathan Avenue, and killed him in his kitchen.

Tyree Isom, 19, was arrested for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old teen in a drug deal on Sherman Avenue.