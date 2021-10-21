Coroner ID’s woman killed in Newburg Road crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified 28-year-old Amanda Coliz as the woman killed in a crash on Newburg Road on Monday.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Newburg, according Rockford Police. The road was closed so RPD’s Traffic Unit could investigate.





Amanda Coliz. Photos: Family handout

Coliz died from injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner’s office said. The 41-year-old male from the other vehicle is reportedly in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.