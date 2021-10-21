Coroner ID’s woman killed in Newburg Road crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified 28-year-old Amanda Coliz as the woman killed in a crash on Newburg Road on Monday.
The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Newburg, according Rockford Police. The road was closed so RPD’s Traffic Unit could investigate.
Coliz died from injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner’s office said. The 41-year-old male from the other vehicle is reportedly in critical condition.
The crash is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.