Coroner ID’s woman killed in Rockford car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 54-year-old Lisa Ruch as the woman killed in a car crash on Lindstrom Road on Monday.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. in the 2600 block, just off Forest Hills Road.

Police say Ruch was driving westward when she swerved, lost control, and crashed into a tree.

She was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

