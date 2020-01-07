Coroner ID’s woman killed in Rockford car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 54-year-old Lisa Ruch as the woman killed in a car crash on Lindstrom Road on Monday.
The accident happened around 8 a.m. in the 2600 block, just off Forest Hills Road.
Police say Ruch was driving westward when she swerved, lost control, and crashed into a tree.
She was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.
