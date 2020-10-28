Coroner: Missing Rockford woman died of ‘blunt trauma to the head’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says 43-year-old Rachel Dishman, whose body was found yesterday, died of blunt trauma to the head.
Around noon on Tuesday, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 5900 Block of Cunningham Road where they located the body of a deceased adult female.
Officials say the female was confirmed to be Dishman of Rockford, who was last seen on Saturday. On Monday, police asked the public for help finding Rachel.
Anyone with information can contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400 or anonymously call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Dr. Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine won’t be available until January, warns U.S. is ‘not in a good place’ as cases spike
- As winter approaches, local homeless shelters have limited capacity with COVID-19 restrictions
- Rockford sets new records with September housing market
- IHSA opts to start high school basketball season despite state COVID concerns
- 84-year-old in Ohio assaulted over Biden sign, police say
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!