Coroner: Missing Rockford woman died of ‘blunt trauma to the head’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says 43-year-old Rachel Dishman, whose body was found yesterday, died of blunt trauma to the head.

Around noon on Tuesday, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 5900 Block of Cunningham Road where they located the body of a deceased adult female.

Officials say the female was confirmed to be Dishman of Rockford, who was last seen on Saturday. On Monday, police asked the public for help finding Rachel.

Anyone with information can contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400 or anonymously call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.

