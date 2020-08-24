Coroner names Rockford man killed in Saturday shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 20-year-old Jamerion Boose was murdered over the weekend, shot to death in the 1300 block of 10th Street on Saturday, according to officials.

Around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, Rockford police officers responded to the 1300 block of 10th Street in Rockford for a shooting investigation.

Officers say that at least four people were shot.

The Winnebago County Coroner says all efforts to revive Boose failed, and he died.

Another man was shot to death on Friday, on Sage Drive. At a press conference on Monday, Rockford Police Chief attributed a “majority” of a “severe uptick” in shootings and murders this year to street gangs.

