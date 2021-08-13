Coroner releases cause of death after tree falls on Rockford woman’s mobile home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has confirmed that a Rockford woman was crushed to death by a tree which fell on her mobile home on Wednesday.

55-year-old Lori Gerken passed away from suffocation at Rockford’s Riverview Mobile Home Park, at 2530 S Main St, after a storm blew over a large tree which crushed her trailer.

Gerken, her two grand daughters, and her boyfriend were inside the home when the tree came down.

Family members established a GoFundMe to collect money for funeral expenses.

The National Weather Service recorded gusts of up to 60 mph during a severe thunderstorm which swept through the northern Illinois region this morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories