Coroner releases cause of death after tree falls on Rockford woman’s mobile home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has confirmed that a Rockford woman was crushed to death by a tree which fell on her mobile home on Wednesday.

55-year-old Lori Gerken passed away from suffocation at Rockford’s Riverview Mobile Home Park, at 2530 S Main St, after a storm blew over a large tree which crushed her trailer.

Gerken, her two grand daughters, and her boyfriend were inside the home when the tree came down.

Family members established a GoFundMe to collect money for funeral expenses.

The National Weather Service recorded gusts of up to 60 mph during a severe thunderstorm which swept through the northern Illinois region this morning.