BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere County Coroner has identified Aaron Flores, 16, as the pedestrian killed after being hit by a vehicle last Wednesday.

According to the Belvidere Police Department, the accident happened around 9:50 p.m. on June 30th, in the area of Newburg Road and Royal Avenue.

Police said Flores was dead when first responders arrived.

An autopsy concluded the cause of death was head injuries related to the crash.