Coroner releases name of 19-year-old killed in Rockford double shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 19-year-old Deonte Chatman as the victim of a double shooting on S. 3rd Street that occurred on Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened in the 900 block of S. 3rd St around 2:45 a.m. Investigators said someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire on a large group of people gathered there.

Three people were hit. Chatman was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries. An 18 year-old teen was also struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

