Coroner releases name of man killed in Wednesday’s fatal I-39/I-90 crash

FULTON, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified Christopher Rodriguez, 29, of Hammond, Indiana, as the truck driver killed in a crash on I-39/I-90 on Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred around 3:53 a.m. according to the Wisconsin State Police, who said a truck driver crossed the median and slammed into another truck near mile marker 165.4.
The coroner says Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
