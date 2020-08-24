Coroner releases name of Rockford man hit and killed by South Beloit Police car

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says 35-year-old Michael Guzman was killed after he was hit by a South Beloit Police car early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on August 23, as the officer, who was on patrol, was driving southbound on Blackhawk Blvd. at Whittemore St. when his squad car struck Guzman, who was walking in the road.

The officer immediately exited his vehicle and initiated life saving measures until South Beloit Fire Department E.M.T.s arrived on the scene. Guzman was pronounced dead at Javon Bea Mercy Health on Riverside Dr. in Rockford at approximately 3:00 a.m.

Because the fatal accident involved one of its own officers, the South Beloit Police Department immediately requested the assistance of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, which will perform a traffic accident investigation.

As the investigation continues, the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, which will also be handled by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, that will determine whether the officer was following all policies and procedures before and after the incident.

The officer voluntarily submitted to a blood test to determine if he was at all impaired while driving and he is fully cooperating with Winnebago County investigators.

The South Beloit Police Department has turned over all dash-camera footage and physical evidence from the incident to Winnebago County Sheriff investigators and has pledged its ongoing assistance as the investigation continues.

