Coroner releases names of two separate weekend murder victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified two men who were shot and killed in Rockford over the weekend.

According to police, 29-year-old Bennie Johnson was shot to death in the 1000 block of Broadway around 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

At 8 p.m. that evening, 56-year-old Marcus Mayweather was killed in the 3600 block of Teal Lane.

Police say the two incidents are unrelated and investigations are underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

The two weekend murders puts the 2020 Rockford murder total at 31, which ties this year with 1996 as the deadliest year in the city’s history.

