Coroner: Remains found in Rockford appear to have been there for some time

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities continue to investigate after human remains were found near the area of 11th Street and Bypass 20 on Tuesday.

The Illinois State Police were seen investigating the area around 11:45 a.m.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz said the remains were found “down to the bones” and it has not yet been determined if they are male or female. Hintz said the remains appear to have been there for some time.

Hintz said he did not believe the remains were that of a child.

The autopsy is expected to be completed sometime today or tomorrow, but Hintz said it could take some time to determine the identity of the deceased.

Officials say the investigation is ‘in its infancy’ and no other details are available.