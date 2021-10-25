Coroner Report: Jelani Day died by drowning

OTTAWA, Ill. (WTVO) — New details emerged in the Jelani Day death investigation.

The LaSalle County Coroner said that the Illinois State graduate student died by drowning.

The 25-year-old’s body was found in the Illinois River just days after he was reported missing on August 24, but it took several weeks for him to be identified.

The coroner said that there were no signs of any injuries, such as strangulation or an assault. How Day ended up in the river is still unknown.

Family and local leaders have been pressing law enforcement to investigate Day’s unusual disappearance and death.