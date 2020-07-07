Coroner: Rockford man killed at Orton Keyes identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Jimiros Reed, 23, as the man shot dead at the Orton Keyes Housing Development on Sunday.
Around 12:30 a.m., Rockford police officers responded near the 500 block of Score Street for a shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found Reed suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, lying in the parking lot. Officials rushed him to a local hospital but he passed away from his injuries.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.
The suspect was described as 5’7 to 5’11, with medium build, 25 to 30 year-old man wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Suspect in Janesville strip club shooting turns himself in, 2nd man still at large
- Heat Advisory Issued for Parts of the Area Wednesday Afternoon
- Black Lives Matter protesters face rare leak charge in Iowa
- Federal charges filed for 7 protesters in Portland, Oregon
- Second stimulus check: Trump says to expect more checks ‘soon’
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!