Coroner: Rockford man killed at Orton Keyes identified

Local News
Photo: GoFundMe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Jimiros Reed, 23, as the man shot dead at the Orton Keyes Housing Development on Sunday.

Around 12:30 a.m., Rockford police officers responded near the 500 block of Score Street for a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found Reed suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, lying in the parking lot. Officials rushed him to a local hospital but he passed away from his injuries.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.

The suspect was described as 5’7 to 5’11, with medium build, 25 to 30 year-old man wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

