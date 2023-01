Everything is more complicated after the loss of a loved one. Don’t be afraid or ashamed to ask for help, even for casket shopping.

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The dead body that was stolen from a Rockford funeral home, along with a van, was found in Chicago.

Rockford Police tweeted around 6 p.m. Monday that the body of the deceased man was found in the 8200 block of S. Mainstee Avenue.

Not much else was known at the time of this writing.