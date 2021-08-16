Cortland man allegedly kills family dog in argument with wife, step-daughter

CORTLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — Juan Chavez, 46, was arrested early Monday after the DeKalb County Sheriff said he threw the family dog against a door, killing it during a domestic violence incident.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Dogwood Street around 1:45 a.m. for a domestic disturbance. Once there, police learned Chavez had pushed his wife and juvenile step-daughter, and killed the dog.

Chavez was arrested and charged with 2 counts of domestic battery and 1 count of aggravated animal cruelty.

He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, police said.

