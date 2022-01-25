Could Illinois drivers soon have digital license plates?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents could soon see their driver’s licenses and license plates become digital.

The Secretary of State’s office will conduct a study that looks at places where digital license plates are legal to see how they impact law enforcement, estimated costs and if regulation will be needed on the messages they display, according to House Bill 0260.

Residents would have to download an app to have their driver’s license on their phone, and multiple states already have this in place. Additionally, three states have already moved to digital license plates as well.

If the bill becomes law, the Secretary of State’s office will have to update a 2016 report by July, which looks at the cost and timeline of implementing digital license plates.