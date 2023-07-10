SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is pending legislation in Springfield to lift Illinois’ historic ban on building new nuclear power plants.

The move comes as the state transitions from coal to natural gas power. Governor JB Pritzker said that he is focused on building smaller, safer reactors to be used in parts of Illinois where there is a lack of energy production.

Other states have already rescinded similar bans as a way to reduce carbon output, but environmentalists argued that there are serious issues over the disposal of nuclear waste.