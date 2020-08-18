Counter-protester charged with battery for confrontation at Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A counter-protester was arrested on battery charges after a confrontation this past weekend at an anti-police demonstration at Rockford City Market .

According to Rockford Police, 40-year-old Brent Taylor faces charges related to an incident on Friday, August 7th, in which he allegedly struck an anti-police protester.

According to police, an officer was contacted by the victim who said they had been battered by Taylor, but would not give footage of the alleged assault to authorities.

Video of the incident was later shared on social media, resulting in charges issued against Taylor, who was arrested on Monday. He has since bonded out of the Winnebago County Jail.

