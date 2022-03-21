ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Country music star Vince Gill will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in July.

Gill will appear with special guest Wendy Moten on July 20th. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25th at the Coronado box office or Ticketmaster.

Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name,” which won both the Country Music Association’s (CMA) Single and Song of the Year awards as well as a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male. Since then, Gill has won 17 additional CMA Awards, 22 Grammy Awards, and eight Academy of Country Music Awards. In 1991, Gill was invited to become a member of The Grand Ole Opry, and in 2007 was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2012 he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A gifted songwriter, Gill’s compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and was awarded the prestigious BMI Icon award in 2014.

It is the first time Gill has toured with his band since 2019, and his first time performing at the Coronado PAC.

Gill, who has been touring with the Eagles since 2017, is looking forward to stepping center-stage again: “When all touring stopped back in March of 2020, it was a good time for me to take a break from the road. Now, the Eagles are touring again, and that’s a blast! But, I’m also eager to get back on the bus and visit some places and fans that I haven’t seen for a while.”

Featured on the tour will be vocalist Wendy Moten, who has toured with Gill as a harmony singer for several years and has recently become known for her breathtaking performances on NBC’s The Voice in 2021