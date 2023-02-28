BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Fair will return Tuesday, August 8th to Sunday, August 13th at the Boone County Fairgrounds in 2023.

Featured on Saturday, August 12th will be country singer/songwriter Tracy Byrd with special guests The Feudin’ Hillbillys.

Byrd has charted more than thirty hit singles in his 30-year career featuring his two number-one hits ‘Holdin’ Heaven” and “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo” along with eleven other Top Ten hits.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Saturday, March 4th at 10 a.m. on the fair’s website.

Admission to the fair will be $10 Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; $8 on Wednesday and Thursday; $7 on Tuesday. Children under 10 are free every day, and seniors over 65 free on Thursday. Active military members get in free.

All show tickets will go on sale at the main gate ticket office starting July 8th at 8 a.m.