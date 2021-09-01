Country star Josh Turner coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD,Ill (WTVO) – Country star Josh Turner is coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center on Sunday, November 21st.

Turner, who has performed 5 number one singles, including “Your Man”, and “Why Don’t We Just Dance”, is touring in support of his first ever Christmas album, “King Size Manger.”

Turner’s “Holiday and the Hits” tour will perform at 7:30pm.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 3rd, at 10am.

A native of South Carolina, Turner has received 6 Inspirational Country Music Awards, and has been nominated for 2 Grammy Awards, 5 CMA awards, 2 ACM Awards, 1 CMT Award, and 7 ACA awards.