County by county, local voter turnout shatters records

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Voting records were shattered throughout the nation and across the Stateline this year.

“We anticipated the numbers to be very high, and they were,” said Boone County Clerk Julie Stapeler.

The 2016 presidential election had a voter turnout of 55%, a 20-year low.

This year, “We processed over 13,000 people, between vote-by-mail and early voters,” Stapeler said.

Stephenson County had a voter turnout of 65%.

Winnebago County had a turnout of 72%.

Boone County saw a 74% turnout.

Ogle County had the highest regional turnout, at 83%.

“I did think we’d have a little bit higher turnout in the polling locations. I thought we’d have an 80% turnout and we had a little over 74%,” Stapeler said.

Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow said she was surprised at the number of people who registered to vote for the first time this year.

“The people that were voting for the first time found it to be a very pleasant and very easy experience,” she said. “I’m hoping that will translate into future elections.”

