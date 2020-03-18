County Market to reserve hours of shopping for senior customers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — County Market will dedicate specific store hours to at-risk and senior customers beginning March 18

The grocery store says they want to provide customers the ability to shop at the beginning of each day from 6 a.m to 8 a.m. to help avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.

County Market is encouraging others to plan their shopping trips around this time frame to allow the most vulnerable customers in the communities the ability to shop during the earlier hours that the stores are open.

For anyone who needs help, someone will be able to go in and shop with them.

County Market has stores in Byron, Dixon and Sterling.

