Couple charged in murder of man at DeKalb gas station

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Jimmy Edwards, 32, and Katrina Edwards, 35, have been charged in the murder of 29-year-old Chrishun Keeler-Tyus at a FasMart gas station on Saturday, July 4th.

Police were called to the gas station, at 933 South Fourth Street, at 1:50 p.m.

According to police, Keeler-Tyus got into an argument with Katrina Edwards inside the store. Edwards called her husband, Jimmy, for assistance. As Keeler-Tyus left the store, the customer’s husband arrived. At the same time, another dark colored vehicle pulled into the parking lot and shot several times at Keeler-Tyus, who was later taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say the second victim did not sustain life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was recovered in Aurora, police said.

Katrina Edwards was arrested on July 7th and charged with Obstructing Justice, and Jimmy Edwards was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

Police say the case is still under investigation and additional arrests are expected.

