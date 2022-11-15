ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gerry and Carol Davies, say it was sad to see the big pine tree in front of their house go, but can’t wait to see it lit up as the city’s “Stroll on State” Christmas tree.

The blue spruce stands 40 feet tall and 16 feet wide. Crews cut the tree down Tuesday morning, from the couple’s front yard on Brookview Road, and moved it to Main and Elm, near the BMO Harris Bank Center, where it will serve as the event’s Christmas tree.

“It’s sad to see it go, because it’s become kind of a landmark,” Gerry said. “People know that our house is the house with this large tree in front of it. So, in that regard, yes, we’re sad to see it go. But, we’re glad that we’re able to do something with it, rather than just chip it up and throw it away.”

“And it will be exciting to see this beautiful tree be lit up.”

The tenth annual “Stroll on State” Christmas event is set for Saturday, November 26th, in downtown Rockford, with the traditional tree lighting to take place at 6 p.m.