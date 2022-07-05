ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, a pair of lovebirds started a new chapter by getting married on-stage at Davis Park.

Rockford native Kristyanna married Cody Pierce, a veteran from Nashville, at Davis Park during the City’s Fourth of July celebration.

Both said they made the trip to Davis Park from Tennessee, and said it was important to mark their wedding date on the holiday.

Rockford 4th of July Committee’s Ted O’Donnell, a long-time friend of the couple officiated the ceremony.

“Mother Nature was fierce today and that’s ok. We were able to adjust to that. we were a little late on our end but otherwise, people still came out and they’re here in numbers we couldn’t be more happy to celebrate with everybody,” said O’Donnell.

The couple said they were headed back to Nashville on Tuesday.