DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — An expectant couple lost their unborn child in the days following a serious car crash in DeKalb that injured 6, including 3 children.

Daniel Weber, 41, and Ashley Bernhardt, 33, were on their way to their baby shower around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday, in the area of Suydam Road and Route 23.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff, Webber was stopped at a stop sign while traveling eastbound on Suydam Road. A Toyota Tacoma, driven by 39-year-old Daniel Navarrete, was traveling southbound on Route 23.

Weber failed to yield to Navarrete, according to police. The impact caused the Toyota to roll over. Three juveniles were in the Toyota with Navarrete at the time.

According to a GoFundMe set up to raise money for Weber and Bernhardt, Weber suffered a broken collar bone and a concussion. Bernhardt was taken to a hospital for “immense pain,” but a fetal heartbeat was detected. Two days later, she went to a different hospital, where it was confirmed the baby no longer had a heartbeat.

The GoFundMe seeks to raise funding for medical and transportation costs for the family.

Navarrete’s condition, and that of the juveniles in his car, is unknown.

The crash is under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.