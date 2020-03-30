Couple, pets escape Freeport house fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Fire Department says smoke detectors saved the lives of a couple and their pets after a fire broke out in their home late Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 1600 block of Gladewood Drive at 10:06 p.m, where fire and heavy smoke were seen in the front and rear of the residence.

The couple’s bedroom door was closed at the time of the fire, and officials say they were alerted by their smoke alarm.

Fourteen firefighters worked to bring the fire under control, and stayed until 1:30 a.m. to board up the house and assist the family with immediate needs.

The damage to the home is estimated to be $275,000.

