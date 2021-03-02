Couples determined to finally get married after COVID-19 restrictions delayed plans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Weddings are meant to be one of the happiest days in a couple’s life. But like anything, the big day doesn’t come without obstacles.

We spoke with a local bride-to-be who says the pandemic made planning even more difficult. It’s been a long road getting to “I do.”

“I think the hardest part of all of it is the uncertainty, you just don’t know. You make all these plans but you don’t know if it’s really going to happen,” said Nancy Isberg, who plans to get married in June.

For many people, their wedding day marks the most important day in their lives. For Nancy Isberg and her fiancé Mike, it’s been a challenge making it down the aisle.

“We were supposed to get married in 2020 on August 1st and we’ve actually been engaged for a while and we held off getting married,” said Isberg.

She says she originally planned to have her wedding at White Pines Resort near Dixon. But as we reported last year, the venue closed and forced a change of plans.

“Our previous reception was going to be in a park in Dixon so we were going to have a tent and totally different arrangements and now we have a reception hall. So we have to redesign everything–all the flowers,redo all the setup, everything,” explained Isberg,

“It’s been a very nerve-racking year watching the numbers go up and watching the numbers go down. ‘Are we going to be able to have up to 50? If we don’t get it up to 50, how are we going to do it?’ That type of thing it’s just been a very stressful year,” she added.

Wedding planner Danica Gray says business for her is slowly building back up.

“It’s engagement season so we’ve booked quite a few brides. We have about 30 of them on our books from May to December and it’s growing every day. There are so many couples that get married out here, it’s insane and I feel so fortunate I’ve been able to bring on two people this year,” said Gray.

Isberg says no matter what, they’re determined to get married in June.

“We’re trying to make it the best that we can to be best for us and best for everyone else,” she added.

Gray advises couples to talk to their vendors and ask for guidance. She says many people in the industry are trying to be accommodating while abiding by restrictions.