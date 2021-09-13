Court-based Rental Assistance Program rolls out in Illinois this week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois renters on the brink of eviction now have another option. A statewide, court-based rental assistance program is set to roll out this week.

Starting Wednsday, tenants in eviction court can apply for up to a year of past due rent, and three months of future payments, to avoid eviction.

There is a total of $60 million to go around. The program will also help renters with legal questions, if they are brought to court.

Landlords will also be required to let tenants know about the aid when giving an eviction notice.