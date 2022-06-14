(WTVO) — More recreational marijuana dispensaries and grow facilities could soon be coming to Illinois.

It comes after a months long court battle. The drug first became legal in Illinois in 2020, but only a few dispensaries were given licenses at the very beginning. Fifty-five additional licenses were awarded last year after the state conducted a lottery drawing, but those results were immediately challenged in court.

That court battle is now over, and those owners are free to open up shop.

“I’m just looking forward to the future, and finally being able to come above the ground and do it like other businessmen are able to do it in their respective industries,” said dispensary owner William Bishop.

Illinois is set to hold another lottery later this month, freeing up more licenses.