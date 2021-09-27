Court date set for Rockford Alderman accused of DUI

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Rockford Alderman accused of drinking and driving, amongst other charges, has gotten a court date.

Bill Rose’s plea hearing is set for October 25. He faces DUI and Criminal Misdemeanor charges after allegedly getting drunk and urinating on someone’s garage door in July of this year. Rose reportedly refused a field sobriety test, and was arrested.

Police said they found a loaded handgun in a lockbox in Rose’s vehicle. He has been Rockford’s 9th Ward Alderman since 2017.