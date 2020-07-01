Court issues warrant for Jo Daviess County man wanted for murder

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Joseph L. Wright, 31, is charged with five counts of First Degree Murder for events that took place in East Dubuque, Illinois on April 21, 2019, when 44-year old Jennifer Miller was shot and killed.

A grand jury released a Bill of Indictment in September 2019. The state’s motion to unseal the indictment was granted on Wednesday.

In total, Wright is charged with five counts of First Degree Murder (which are special class felonies), one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, two counts of Armed Violence, and two counts of Aggravated Battery.

Officials issued a warrant for his arrest with the Bill of Indictment setting bond at $1 million.

Mr. Wright is approximately 6’1,” and 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Wright also has the word “Passion” tattooed on his right jaw line as well as the word “Prince” and a crown tattooed above his right and left eyes.

The State’s Attorney Office is requesting the public to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141 if you have any information about the current whereabouts or location of Joseph Wright. Officials also advise the public to not approach or follow Mr. Wright if you observe him as he may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

To view the full Bill of Indictment, click here.

