SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Supreme Court has amended a rule that allows residents to be served a court summons through social media, text, or email.

The court announced the amendment to Supreme Court Rule 102 on Monday, “in recognition of society’s increased use of electronic methods to communicate.”

The rule change allows court officers to serve a summons electronically if the defendant or respondent has an active social media, telephone number or email address, and other service means are impractical.

A copy of the summons must be sent by mail to the defendant’s last known address, as well.

The rule change is effective immediately.