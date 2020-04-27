Court to hear lawsuit against Pritzker for extending state’s stay-at-home order

In this March 19, 2020 photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question during a news conference in Chicago. Amid an unprecedented public health crisis, the nation’s governors are trying to get what they need from the federal government – and fast. But often that means navigating the disorienting politics of dealing with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

LOUISVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois court will hear a lawsuit Monday, filed against Gov. JB Pritzker for extending the state’s stay-at-home order.

The lawsuit was filed in the Clay County Circuit Court by Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), and says Pritzker exceeded his authority and is violating the civil rights of Illinois’ residents.

“My lawsuit asks the court to find that Gov. Pritzker overextended his power by issuing additional ‘stay at home’ orders after his original disaster proclamation, which expired on April 9th, 2020,” said Rep. Bailey. “Enough is enough! I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life.”

Bailey says the hearing will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. today.

