Court to hear lawsuit against Pritzker for extending state’s stay-at-home order

LOUISVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois court will hear a lawsuit Monday, filed against Gov. JB Pritzker for extending the state’s stay-at-home order.
The lawsuit was filed in the Clay County Circuit Court by Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), and says Pritzker exceeded his authority and is violating the civil rights of Illinois’ residents.
“My lawsuit asks the court to find that Gov. Pritzker overextended his power by issuing additional ‘stay at home’ orders after his original disaster proclamation, which expired on April 9th, 2020,” said Rep. Bailey. “Enough is enough! I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life.”
Bailey says the hearing will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. today.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rock County correctional officer tests positive for COVID-19
- Illinois has 1,980 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 50 deaths in 24 hours
- Facebook releases county-by-county map of coronavirus symptom reports
- Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Rockford
- LIVE: Gov. Pritzker’s daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Monday, April 27th
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!