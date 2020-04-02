COVID-19: 2 new cases in Rock County, 1 in DeKalb, 4 in Whiteside,

(WTVO) — Local health departments continue to report the spread of coronavirus in the stateline area.

Winnebago County is reporting 30 total cases.

Rock County is reporting 19 confirmed cases and 1 death.

Stephenson County is reporting 3 total cases.

Ogle County is reporting 2 confirmed cases.

Lee County has 1 confirmed case.

DeKalb county is currently reporting 17 confirmed cases.

There are 3 confirmed cases in Carroll County.

There is currently 1 confirmed case in Jo Daviess County.

And there were four additional cases reported in Whiteside County on Thursday, for a total of 12.

