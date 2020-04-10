COVID-19 cases confirmed at 2 Boone County nursing homes

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County health officials are confirming cases of COVID-19 at two long-term care nursing homes: Heritage Woods of Belvidere and Symphony Northwoods.

Heritage Woods of Belvidere says the patient is not currently residing at the facility.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our residents, families, and employees at this time. Because of HIPAA privacy and confidentiality regulations, we cannot release any information that would identify the resident in this confirmed case. Our top priority is the residents, families and employees of Heritage Woods of Belvidere,” the facility said in a statement Friday.

Symphony Northwoods said a patient there has been receiving treatment since April 9th, when lab tests confirmed the presence of the disease.

“Clinical and leadership teams are focusing all efforts to stop the spread of this disease within the

center, and will continue to update guests, families, and the community surrounding Symphony

Northwoods as more becomes known. The organization is grateful for the community’s continued

support through this challenging time,” the Symphony Care Network said in a press release.

