ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 continues to leave its mark on the world, and the stateline is no exception.

The CDC’s latest figures showed that Winnebago County has had over 1,500 new cases and 14 deaths in the last week. Stephenson, Boone and Ogle Counties each saw more than 300 new cases, but no deaths were reported.

Rock County, Wis. was slightly better off than Winnebago, with a little over 1,000 cases. The county saw no new deaths as well.