COVID-19 cases found at two more Rockford nursing homes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents of the Goldie B. Floberg Center and Milestone have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Winnebago County Health Department, joining five other local facilities with confirmed cases.

Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Amberwood Care Center, Anam Care, River Bluff Nursing Home and the Rockford Rescue Mission have reported cases.

Six of the 11 recorded deaths from COVID-19 in Winnebago County were residents of the Anam Care assisted living facility, according to Coroner Bill Hintz.

The WCHD says there have been an additional 13 cases confirmed on Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,551 new cases of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, and 59 additional deaths.

