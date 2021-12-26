COVID-19 causes more holiday flight cancellations

(WTVO) — More headaches for holiday travelers.

Hundreds of additional flights were cancelled nationwide on Sunday, as airlines struggle with COVID-19 related staffing shortages.

According to the website “Flight Aware,” more than 630 flights have been cancelled as of the time of this writing, but that number is growing.

These were in addition to the 1,000 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. that were cancelled on Christmas Day. Nearly 700 flights were scrapped on Friday.

“It’s exciting, it’s worth the trip seeing family,” said one traveler.

“We thought, you know, it’s going to be packed, we need to get their early. Luckily, we got a direct flight,” said another.

“I think we haven’t traveled in a long time as a family,” said another traveler.

There were more than two dozens flight cancellations at O’Hare on Sunday and just two at Midway. United Airlines, Delta and Jetblue have all said that the omicron variant is causing staffing problems.

Some European countries are trying to alleviate staffing shortages by reducing the length of required quarantine periods.