COVID-19 does not lower sperm count in men, study finds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dr. Daniel Sadowski, a Rockford urologist, says a recent study found that the COVID-19 vaccine does not lower sperm count in men, despite rumors to the contrary.

Sadowski said other studies showed sperm count dropped in men who had contracted the coronavirus, specifically if they had a fever caused by the virus.

“Is that something that’s going to be a long-term affect or a long-term problem? We don’t know with certainty. It’s more likely that it’s just having a fever with an illness will affect your sperm count, at least in the short term,” he said.

In general, Sadowski says when men are sick, there is a greater chance for sperm count to drop.