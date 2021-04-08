COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rockford doubled in the last week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s three major hospitals say the number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 has nearly doubled in the last week.

There were less than 40 people in the hospital for coronavirus symptoms last week. Now, there are more than 70.

The ICU bed availability in Region 1 has dropped to 20% as a result.

One of the metrics that determine when a region will move into the “Bridge Phase” of the “Restore Illinois” plan is hospitalizations must hold steady or drop over a 28 day period.