COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The amount of COVID-19 patients in Rockford increased over the last week.

As of Friday, Rockford area hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center and UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital – are currently providing in-patient care for 65 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.

This is an increase from last week’s report of 48.

Over half of the county has now been vaccinated, with 51.7% of residents being fully vaccinated, as compared to 46.8% from last week. However, the positivity rate went up from last week, which was at 4.5%, to 5.9%.