COVID-19 mural on display in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — There is a new mural on display in one of Chicago’s neighborhoods that stresses the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The mural is at the corner of 64th and Ashland Avenue, and is part of the “Facebook Open Arts” initiative. It is in partnership with a local health facility in the Englewood neighborhood.

Local artists were commissioned in Chicago, and other U.S. cities, to encourage vaccine awareness.

“The message behind the mural is that more people involved in vaccination, you know, because our area and throughout the city, compared to the rest of the city, is a low vaccination rate, so we want to be able to get people aware and have a campaign that we all can work around to get this final push for vaccinations before the weather changes in our community,” said Rodney Johnson of One Health Englewood.

Facebook is helping sponsor similar COVID-19 murals in almost a dozen other cities across the country.