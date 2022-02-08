(WTVO) — Illinois’ COVID-19 numbers continue to fall, as the state is down almost 40,000 cases from last month.

There were almost 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, down from the almost 42,000 on January 7. There is also the lowest amount of patients in the hospital, with only about 2,600, the fewest since early December.

464 of those are in the ICU, the lowest number since November 29.

COVID-19 numbers in the stateline continue to fall as well, as the positivity rate is now at 10.5%. Winnebago County is now at 11.4%. It was almost 20% two weeks ago. Boone County is at 16%, where it was over 27% in that same time period. Ogle and Stephenson also saw major decreases.

COVID patients have also been dropping, as there is now 163, almost ten less than on Saturday. There are currently 22 ICU beds available in Region One.