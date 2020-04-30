COVID-19 update: 2,563 new cases, 141 deaths in Illinois on Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 2,563 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 141 deaths over the last 24 hours.
The deaths announced Thursday include:
- Clinton County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 2 males 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 4 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 16 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 16 males 70s, 15 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 4 males 90s
- Jasper County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 60s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 unknown 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 80s
- Out of State: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s
Brown County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 52,918 cases, including 2,355 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 13,200 specimens for a total of 269,867.
