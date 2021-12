ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People that still need a COVID-19 vaccine or booster can get one this week.

There are three pop-up clinics on Wednesday in Rockford. They are at the East Riverside and South Perryville McDonald’s from 3-5 p.m. and the 11th Street McDonald’s from 2-4 p.m.

There is also a Rockton clinic at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The clinics are free, and appointments are not required.